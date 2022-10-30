Ride-hailing app Backride Palawan has been accused by some of its riders of labor malpractice.

Some of its riders claimed they were suspended without due process and denied of their supposed benefits. They also claimed that the company collects payment for insurance but fails to provide receipts.

“Bigla na lang kaming binlock sa application ng BackRide Palawan. Tapos ang load namin hindi man lang namin nakuha. Hindi din nila kami binibigyan ng resibo kapag nagbabayad kami sa insurance na every meeting nagko-collect siya ng 150 pesos para sa insurance. Ang reason niya for the safety namin at ng aming pasahero,” said one of the disgruntled riders who asked not to be named.

The riders also pointed out there was no written agreement between the company and its employees.

“Talo ang mga rider kasi wala kaming kasulatan. Mga verbal agreement lang. Kaya magagawa niya sa mga rider kung anu ang gusto nyang gawin,” they added.

While other riders fear of being apprehended due to a lack of proper documents, the app owners allegedly tell its riders not to mind the issue as they are already resolving the problem.

“Sinasabi niya sa mga riders na huwag mag panic. Huwag intindihin at inaayos na nila ang mga isyu. Pero paano kung kumpleto ang riders sa mga documents, tapos haharangin ng HPG, Pulis at dahil wala ngang permit to operate si BRP,” the rider decries.

To resolve the alleged labor issues, Department of Labor (DOLE) Provincial Director, Philip Ruga recommended the riders elevate their concerns to their office for them to investigate whether the app owners have violated the labor code.

“Sa hanay ng ating mga manggagawa, nais ko lang ipaabot na sa kanila na siguraduhin na may katotohanan yan. Ang Labor issue. Ang pagtanggal sa kanila. Pwede silang pumunta sa tanggapan natin para mabigyan ng advice at makita natin kung mayroon ba talagang employer-employee relationship sa pagitan nila, kahit na wala pa silang reklamo,”pahayag ni Ruga.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office warned the public not to patronize the ride-hailing app as it will not be held liable for any damages it might incur due to its illegal operations.

“Ang problema kasi dito, very convenient ito sa mga tao na nagta-trabaho sa gabi, inaabot ng gabi sa kalsada. Pero di dapat tangkilikin. Sa mga tao, wag nilang tangjilikin. Kasi kawawa sila, ang pamilya nila. Sila ang lugi. Ano man ang mangyari sa kanila, wala silang hahabulin. Dahil sila ay hindi grupo na legal para mag operate o mag transport ng mga pasahero,” said LTO Law enforcer Albert Acosta.

Palawan News had sought a response from the BackRide Palawan App management but has yet to receive a reply.

