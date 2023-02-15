Vehicle owners may now renew their motor vehicle registration online using the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal.

In a statement on Tuesday, LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade, said vehicle owners, including private individuals or companies and organizations, may use the LTMS portal to renew the registration of their vehicles “without the need to go to any of the LTO’s district offices.”

However, Tugade said, the process only applies to renewal transactions for vehicle owners who have a registered LTMS portal account, and whose last renewal transaction was completed using the LTMS.

He said to renew their vehicle registration online, registered owners must first acquire a certificate of coverage or insurance of their choice, and the vehicle must have passed a roadworthiness test from a private motor vehicle inspection center (PMVIC).

“Both the validated insurance and the MV inspection report (MVIR) will be electronically sent to the LTMS,” he added.

Once all requirements are met, the vehicle owner can log in to the LTMS portal to complete the renewal process, including paying online.

“If your plate number ends with 3, you have the whole month of March to get your choice of insurance coverage, have your vehicle inspected in any PMVIC near you, and access the LTMS portal for the online renewal,” he said.

The LTMS portal can be accessed by visiting https://portal.lto.gov.ph/ and includes such features as an online driving course, driver’s license application, viewing traffic violations, and other information about transactions with the LTO. (PNA)

