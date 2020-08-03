LTO kicks off new driver’s license application policy

In an advisory posted by the LTO Palawan District Office, all student permit applicants are required to undergo a 15-hour Theoretical Driving Course (TDC); 8-hour Practical Driving Course (PDC) for Certificate for Professional and Non-professional Driver’s License for new driver’s license with student permit issued on August 3 onwards; and another eight-hour PDC for additional restriction code.

The nationwide activation of the new driver’s license application kicked off Monday in all Land Transportation Offices (LTOs).

In an advisory posted by the LTO Palawan District Office, all student permit applicants are required to undergo a 15-hour Theoretical Driving Course (TDC); 8-hour Practical Driving Course (PDC) for Certificate for Professional and Non-professional Driver’s License for new driver’s license with student permit issued on August 3 onwards; and another eight-hour PDC for additional restriction code.

“Simula Agosto 3, ay ipapatupad na sa lahat ng sangay ng LTO sa buong bansa ang bagong patakaran sa pagkuha ng bagong lisensya,” the advisory said.

It further said that those who applied for student permits before July 1 are not required to get their TDC and PDC.

“Sa lahat ng nakakuha ng student permit bago ang July 1, 2020 ay hindi requirement ang 15-hour Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) at 8-hour Practical Driving Course (PDC) Certificate sa kanilang aplikasyon para sa new non-professional o professional driver’s license,” it said.

Starting August 3, all LTO sites shall only accept and process student permit, driver’s license, and additional restriction code with driving course completion certificates issued by LTO-accredited driving schools.

The authorized driving school instructors or administrators of the LTO-driver education center in the LTO offices are electronically transmitted to the system of the office.

“To prepare for the nationwide activation of the new system, all concerned regional offices and district office must be ready to accept electronically transmitted certificates before August 3,” the advisory said.

This new policy is pursuant to Memorandum Circular No. 2019-2176 and Republic Act 10930 or the Land Transportation Traffic code.

Antonia dela Cruz, chief of the LTO Palawan Field Office, recently told Palawan News they will start requiring driver’s license applicants to undergo official road safety seminars and actual driving lessons from certified instructors in their accredited centers before they are allowed to get behind their wheels.

“Nationwide ang utos na ito [hindi lang sa amin dito sa Palawan]. Kaya ang target ay this year ay masimulan na ang lahat ng kukuha ng license ay dadaan dito. Lahat ito kahit student permit pa lang. Kailangan na nilang dumaan sa driving school kahit marunong na silang magmaneho kasi mas maganda pa rin na may kaalaman talaga sila at kumbaga refresher na rin pagdating sa pagdri-drive,” Dela Cruz said.

She said that the requirement is part of their “improved licensing process”. It will cover all license applications, including student permits to ensure driving knowledge and road safety.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.