LTO issues list of requirements for driver’s license application

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued the list of requirements for driver’s license applications following its implementation of the new policy for applicants to undergo theoretical driving courses.

In an advisory Monday, the LTO also said non-professional and professional driver’s license may already be processed at their field office and at their branch at Robinson’s Place Palawan.

The requirements for professional driver’s license are a duly accomplished Application for Driver’s License (ADL) form which is available at their office, original valid student permit which is at least six months from the date of issuance, electronically transmitted medical certificate (MC) issued by an LTO-accredited clinic, and original PNP/NBI clearance and photocopy of TIN card or TIN verification from BIR.

The advisory also reminds that applicants should not deal with fixers to avoid extra charges.

“Please note that Professional Driver’s License costs only P820.26 in total excluding the costs of requirements. Do not deal with fixers to avoid extra charges. Also know that you must pass the written and actual (drive test) examinations to get a Driver’s License. Passing score for Professional Driver’s License written exam is 45 over 60 items,” LTO Palawan said.

For non-professional license requirements are duly accomplished ADL Form; original valid Student Permit (at least one month from the date of issuance) and electronically transmitted Medical Certificate issued by an LTO-accredited clinic.

Passing score for Non-professional Driver’s License written exam is 30 over 40 items.

For those with Student Permit issued from August 3, 2020, onwards, the additional requirement is an electronically transmitted Practical Driving Course (PDC) certificate issued by an LTO-accredited Driving School.

For student permit, applicants must submit duly accomplished ADL Form, electronically transmitted Medical Certificate issued by any LTO-accredited physician/clinic, electronically transmitted Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) Certificate issued by any LTO-accredited Driving School, original and photocopy of NSO/PSA Birth Certificate and for married women, NSO/PSA Marriage Contract.

For minors (16 and 17 years old), original copy of duly notarized Parent’s/Guardian’s consent and photocopy of one valid government-issued ID of the parent/guardian, original and photocopy of one school or government-issued ID, TIN, if employed and for foreigners, original and photocopy of passport with the entry date of at least one month and visa duration of at least one year from the date of application.

“Please note that we will not be accepting Student Permit applications if the original copy of the documents is not presented. The student permit fee is P317.63 only,” the advisory said.

The accredited clinics of LTO are the Solrac Medical Clinic located at Robinsons Place Palawan, Cable Tow Medical Clinic, Medical Clinic ni Juan, St. Joseph’s Medical Clinic, Veranda’s Medical Clinic, ProHealth Medical Clinic, Walk-in Medical Clinic, and other LTO-accredited clinics located at E. Valencia Street in Puerto Princesa City.

Driving schools accredited by LTO are Lagrisola Driving School at Rizal Avenue, Alcoan Driving School at the Robinsons Place Palawan, RVL Driving School at Brooke’s Point, and San Brendan College, Inc. at Taytay.

In August, LTO requires all student permit applicants to undergo a 15-hour Theoretical Driving Course (TDC); 8-hour Practical Driving Course (PDC) for Certificate for Professional and Non-professional Driver’s License for new driver’s license with student permit issued on August 3 onwards; and another eight-hour PDC for additional restriction code.

