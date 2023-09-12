The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has directed all regional directors and heads of district offices of the agency to implement the extension of the validity of driver’s licenses.

A memorandum dated September 6, issued by Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, states: “All expired driver’s/conductor’s licenses that expired on April 3, 2023, shall continue to be valid until April 2, 2024, or until the availability of plastic cards is sufficient. This will be the subject of a separate memorandum.”

Mendoza noted that no collection of penalties for the abovementioned licenses shall be undertaken.

Mendoza further tasked concerned LTO personnel with ensuring that the system-generated driver’s license official receipt shall be stamped or printed with ‘Valid as Temporary Driver’s License Until Plastic Card is Released.’ It should include the following details:

The name of the issuing office, contact personnel/mobile phone number/email address; The name and signature of the releasing officer; and A screenshot of the client’s driver’s license card (front and back) printed at the back of the official receipt.

Meanwhile, the LTO chief also stated that the old or expired driver’s license card must be returned to the owner and shall remain valid until the new plastic card is issued.

The DOTr and the LTO are currently working together to address the backlog in driver’s licenses due to a shortage of plastic cards used for printing.

The DOTr earlier initiated the procurement of five million pieces of plastic cards, which Mendoza stated are more than sufficient to clear the backlog by early next year. The LTO, on the other hand, is responsible for distributing the delivered plastic cards.

“Patuloy na gumagawa ng paraan ang inyong DOTr at ang inyong LTO upang matugunan sa lalong madaling panahon ang ating kinakaharap na hamon ukol sa driver’s license. Makakasa ang ating mga kababayang motorista na sa mga action plan na ito, laging isinasa-alang-alang ang inyong kapakanan,” said Mendoza. (lto/pia-ncr)