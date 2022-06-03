The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has extended the validity of different types of license and motor vehicle registration that will expire this June.

In an advisory on Thursday, the LTO announced that the validity of student’s permit, driver’s license, conductor’s license, as well as medical certificates that will originally expire this month has been extended for two months or until August 31, 2022.

The LTO has additionally extended the validity of registration for motor vehicles with license plates ending in “6” until July 31.

“Extended ng dalawang buwan ang validity ng Student Permit, Driver’s License, Conductor’s License, maging ng mga Medical Certificate na orihinal na mag-e-expire ngayong buwan ng Hunyo. Ito ay bilang hakbang sa patuloy na pagtaas ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa,” the LTO said.

- Advertisement -

Previously, the LTO also extended the student’s permit, driver’s license, conductor’s license, and medical certificates that originally expired in April and May will still be valid until June 30 and July 31, respectively.

Based on the Memorandum Circular No. 2022-2328 dated May 23, there will be no penalty and surcharge to be collected until the end of July.