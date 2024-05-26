The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has extended the deadline for the renewal of driver’s licenses to tackle the backlog in renewals by June.

Plates Unit officer-in-charge Nivette Amber Pastorite said in a forum on Saturday that the LTO is addressing the backlog in accordance with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to deliver all pending applications for driver’s license renewal.

Pastorite also said all pending applications for motor vehicle plates have been served.

“Sa ngayon, sa motor vehicle we have no more backlog,” she said.

What remains to be addressed, she said, is the backlog on motorcycle plates. “A lot of the backlogs come from the motorcycle plates,” she explained.

Pastorite is confident the backlogs will be addressed with the help of the 21 printers recently acquired and the proposal to procure additional 365 card printers.

Still in LTO, the agency is eyeing to release in July the implementing guidelines of Executive Order No. 12.

EO 12 temporarily modifies the rates of import duty on electric vehicles, parts and components.

“As of date po, based sa EO, we are still drafting the policy about this. Hopefully, we would release the guidelines on a later day po. Hopefully, by July po,” Engr. Oliver Marique of LTO said at the same a forum.

He said LTO will immediately release the policy once available.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who chairs the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, approved on May 15, 2024 the expansion of EO 12, coverage. The EO originally decreased tariffs on electric vehicles until 2028.