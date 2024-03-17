The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has clarified that its recent administrative order regarding the registration of electric bicycles and tricycles, as well as the requirement for licensed drivers, is still pending implementation.

Despite receiving endorsement from transport officials, the order will only become effective 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation, according to the LTO’s statement.

Under Administrative Order VDM-2024-044, which outlines guidelines for regulating light electric vehicles (EVs), including electric bicycles and tricycles, drivers will need to possess a valid license.

Signed on February 21, the order is set to take effect upon publication. The LTO emphasizes that an exact effective date for the order has not yet been established.

This administrative order revises previous policies and introduces a provision mandating the registration of all EVs intended for use on public highways. Exceptions to this requirement are only applicable to light electric vehicles designated for private road use, such as those within residential subdivisions.

Aligned with Republic Act 10054, or the Helmet Law, motorists operating EVs on public roads must also comply with safety regulations by wearing approved helmets.

The issuance of the LTO’s order follows a resolution by the Metro Manila Council outlining regulations for e-bicycles, e-tricycles, kuliglig, and e-scooters. Additionally, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has enacted Regulation 24-022 series of 2024, which prohibits the use of e-vehicles on major roads in the metropolis.

Violators of this regulation face a fine of P2,500 and the confiscation of their EVs.