The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has aimed to speed up the issuance of new drivers’ license following the delivery of more plastic cards in the past few weeks by designating six new renewal dates.

“Meron na po tayong sapat na bilang ng plastic cards to cover the printing of the driver’s licenses that expired mula April 1 hanggang September 30 dahil sa tulong ng ating DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista ay mas pinadami ang production at mas pinabilis ang delivery para ma-address na natin ang backlog sa driver’s license,” Land Transportation Office (LTO) Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza ll said,

Mendoza said that those whose driver’s license expired from April 1, 2023 up to September 30, 2023 would get their printed version of the driver’s license.

On October 4, Mendoza issued a memorandum order to all Regional Directors, heads of district offices and other officials for them to be reminded of the the scheduled dates of renewal:

Mendoza said for Driver’s License that expired from April 1 to 30, the scheduled renewal dates would be from October 6-31, 2023.

The following would for Driver’s License that expired from May 1-31, 2023, the scheduled renewal dates are from November 1-30, 2023; for Driver’s License that expired from June 1-30, 2023, the scheduled renewal dates are from December 1-31, 2023; for Driver’s License that expired from July 1-31, 2023, the scheduled renewal dates are from January 1-31, 2024; for Driver’s License that expired from August 1-31, 2023, the scheduled renewal dates are from February 1-29, 2024; and for Driver’s License that expired from September 1-30, 2023, the scheduled renewal dates are from March 1-31, 2024.

Mendoza earlier explained that the reason why they had decided to schedule the renewal dates was to avoid congestion in all LTO offices across the country.

“Ang iniiwasan natin dito ay dahil nga may plastic card na ay biglang bugso ng tao sa ating mga opisina para mag-renew. Gusto nating magkaroon ng sistema upang mabilis at komportable sa ating mga kababayan,” said Mendoza.

But for those who have already renewed their licenses and were only given paper-printed driver’s licenses, Mendoza said all they have to do is go back to the licensing office and present the receipt of their payment for the issuance of the plastic version of the driver’s license.

The LTO earlier extended the validity of all driver’s licenses that expired from April 1, 2023 due to the shortage of plastic cards.

Mendoza said that since the LTO had already capability of printing the plastic version of the driver’s license, such validity would expire if the driver’s license holders would fail to renew them on the scheduled dates.

“Kapag may failure to renew the driver’s license based on the schedules na binigay natin, automatic deemed as expired na yung driver’s license kaya nanawagan tayo sa ating mga kababayan na sundin ang ating schedule on time. Mabilis lang po ang proseso ng pag-renew, it will only take around 15 minutes at ang maganda pa dito ay nilagyan natin ng sistema ito para hindi matagal yung waiting time,” said Mendoza.