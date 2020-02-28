LTFRB introduces solar-powered eJeepneys in PUV modernization caravan

Solar eJeepney was introduced to Puerto Princesa City during the PUV Caravan held Thursday at Robinsons Place-Palawan.

Franchising regulatory board central office transportation officer II Maan Estipona, regional director Renwick Rutaquio, and mayor Lucilo Bayron was present in the event held at Robinsons Place Palawan.

The Land Transporation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) introduced in the city Thursday its Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) and featured the solar-powered eJeepney as the forerunner of its environmentally-safe and efficient transportation scheme.

PUVMP calls to phase out jeepneys, buses, and other PUVs that are around 15 years old to replace them with newer, safer, and comfortable alternatives in three years.

Estipona said they brought the caravan to the city and province to raise the public’s awareness about the modernization program of the government.

“Ang purpose niya is para mapalapit sa mga tao kung ano ang PUVMP kasi marami pa rin ang hindi nakakaalam since nagsimula siya noong 2017. Hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin alam ng mga tao kung ano ‘yong purpose ng PUVMP. Kapag caravan, dini-discuss namin what is PUVMP, kung paano makakapag-loan ang mga corporations at cooperative ng pera para maka-avail ng mga bagong units,” Estipona said.

“PUVMP is for the benefit of everybody, gumagawa ‘yong government ng mga ganitong projects for the welfare ng mga tao. Public service siya, ang magbe-benefit ay ang mga tao to help provide them with a safer and more efficient public transportation system,” she added.

She said it is a flagship non-infrastructure project of the current administration that intends to provide a safe, convenient, affordable and environmentally-sustainable public transportation system within the country.

Solar-powered eJeepney

Among the LTFRB’s exhibitors is Star 8 Green Technology Corp., a company pioneering in new green technology products and applications.

The company presented the Star 8 Cityline, the only PUV under the program that uses no fossil fuel, does not require change oil and is powered by solar energy.

It makes use of a reloadable green card that can be used as payment by tapping it on a small machine for the destination and the price upon riding and leaving the vehicle.

The unit can cater to 22 commuters, is fully airconditioned, with small electric fans that can be switched on, has a television set, wifi accessibility, and USB charging ports.

Engineer Ronald Laurel, managing director of Star 8 Green Technology Corp., said the possibility of having solar-powered eJeepneys as a mode of transportation “is very promising”.

“Dito sa Puerto Princesa medyo promising, kanina maraming nag-approach sa amin na mga transport cooperative, kasi nga medyo mahal pala ang gasolina dito. Pero malalapit lang naman ang mga ruta dito, kasi ito kahit nata-traffic ka hindi ka kumokonsumo, nagcha-charge pa siya sa init ng araw dahil may solar panel sa taas. Madali lang din ang maintenance kasi wala siyang moving parts, unlike the fuel-driven vehicle may mga makina yan, ito wala, motor lang ito. Ang gastos mo lang dito is ‘yong gulong at ‘yong paglilinis which is normal,” he said.

Laurel also said that the eJeepneys are suitable to use in the city and the province because of its environment-friendly features.

“Maganda ang araw dito sa Puerto Princesa kaya suitable siya. Plus ang gusto pa ng Palawan, ng Puerto Princesa ay “green” environment, environmentally-friendly, I think ito ‘yong tama para sa inyo,” he said.

He mentioned that as soon as the DOTr has approved the city’s Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), they come back to support and help the cooperatives avail their units.

“As soon as ma-aprubahan ng DOTr ‘yong route plan, puwede na nating ipadala dito uli at suportahan ang mga local transport cooperative para maka-avail sila ng solar electric vehicles. Ito ‘yong vehicles na plus two, qualified sa Philippine modernization na hindi gumagamit ng mga fuel, diesel, walang gasoline, walang change oil, purely solar electric siya run by battery, at mas maganda sa health at sa environment,” he said.

Estipona said though the jeepney is the symbol of Philippine transportation system, it is time for the government to rethink its transportation system approach.

She also explained that phasing out old units does not mean they will be junked but will be modernized.

“Ang mga jeepney natin though symbol ng mga Pilipino, isa yon sa mga bagay na kilala ang mga Pilipino sa buong mundo, but it’s time for us to think for the future of our commuters kasi ‘yong iba kakaragkarag na ang units, madumi na ‘yong usok. Isipin natin ‘yong ating mga commuters, ‘yong safety nila, ‘yong comfort nila, again it is for the people,” she said.

Estipona said that the units they introduced are all aligned with the Philippine National Standards.

