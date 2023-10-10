President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday suspended Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III amid reports of alleged corruption under his leadership.

This came after Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista ordered Guadiz III to explain the allegations of corruption and other irregularities within the agency.

“We already launched an investigation on the allegations against the LTFRB. While we are already evaluating the alleged irregularities involving [Chairman Guadiz], we also issued a notice to explain against Guadiz for him to shed light on the allegations,” Bautista said.

Bautista said that an investigation was already launched regarding these allegations, adding that Guadiz was also issued a notice to explain after the latter was accused of misconduct regarding the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

“We do not tolerate any form of corruption in the DOTr and will not hesitate to impose the stiffest sanction if the evidence so warrants,” he said.