The minimum fare in public utility jeepneys (PUJs) will increase to PHP11 throughout the country beginning Friday after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) granted the petition of public transport groups.

In an order released on Wednesday, the LTFRB said the new minimum fare is applicable during the first four kilometers, with no increase in succeeding kilometers.

For modern PUJs, the minimum fare was increased to PHP13 for the first four kilometers.

“All PUJ services are directed to grant to qualified senior citizens utilizing their services a fare discount of not less than 20 percent of the approved provisionally increased/discounted fares upon presentation of their senior citizen identification cards,” the order read.

Students and disabled persons, it said, are also entitled to the same discount of PHP2.2 in PUJs and PHP2.6 in modern PUJs every day.

“All PUJ operators shall post a notice of fare increase inside their public utility vehicles that would be conspicuously seen by the riding public,” it said.

It said there will be no increase in the rate collected or revision in the existing fare matrix.

Earlier, public transport groups including 1-United Transport Koalisyon (1-UTAK), Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila & Suburbs Drivers Association Nationwide Inc. (PASANG MASDA), Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP) and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO) petitioned the LTFRB for a fare increase in PUJs due to the continued global rise in fuel prices.

Their petition noted that the last time the minimum fare was increased to PHP10, the price of diesel was PHP48.90 per liter back in October 2018, compared to PHP81.25 per liter based on the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Price Monitor dated June 8. (PNA)