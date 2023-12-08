The initial run of the Local Public Transport Route Plan Simulation Exercise (LPTRP SimEx), which demonstrated the potential new transport routes in Puerto Princesa City, encountered difficulties, raising questions about its efficiency and economic feasibility.

Numerous operators and drivers decided to cease operations early in the day, citing losses and impractical routes.

Jack Resuma, president of the Irawan Transport Cooperative, revealed that out of their 65 multicabs, only 25 continued service due to financial losses.

“Walang kinita, abonado pa sa krudo. Hindi ko naman kayang i-shoulder ang kailangan pang diesel para ituloy-tuloy ang kanilang ikot para lang makilahok sa ginagawang dry run ng ating city government,” Resuma told Palawan News on Friday.

The proposed routes to Old Airport (Poblacion East) and Roxas Street (Poblacion West) received criticism from Resuma, who pointed out the impracticality of the plan and the financial burden on operators.

He explained that the excessive number of multicabs operating on identical routes greatly reduced the opportunity to pick up passengers, resulting in considerable financial losses.

“At saka sa dami ng mga multicab, lahat yan dito nanggaling sa Irawan terminal. Ang interval ng mga nakapila ay tag dalawang minuto lang, at ang umaalis diyan ay tatlo-tatlo (Irawan to Government Center, Irawan to Poblacion East, Irawan to Poblacion West) aasahan nila ay ang mga mapipick-up na pasahero sa daan, pero sa dami ng multicabs na dadaan, may makukuha pa bang pasahero? Lugi talaga,” he said.

Passengers also raised their objections, expressing discontent with the proposed scheme.

They said the LPTRP is going to be a burden to them based on what they have experienced on the first day of the SimEx.

“Sana ang mga nakaupo sa administration, nakakaisip kayo kung mahirapan ba ang buong sambayanan. Ang ginagawa n’yo pahirap lang sa mga tao, lalo na sa mga mag-aaral. Akalain mo kung sa Palawan State University (PSU) ka at Western Philippines University (WPU), sa highway ka lang ibaba, tapos tricycle lang papunta ng PSU mismo,” a resident said.

“Doble gastos, akala niyo ba mayaman ang taga Puerto, karamihan mga mahirap, walang problema sa mga may sasakyan. Pero paano ang mga Nagco-commute? Maglalakad, tapos, mali-late sila sa school? Ang walang kakayahan na magbigay ng baon, paano na lang sila, nganga? Kalokohan ‘yang mga naisip nyo, sobra!” added the resident.

City Councilor Nesario Awat, the chair of the transportation committee of the Sangguniang Panglungsod, acknowledged the challenges faced during the dry run.

He said only one cooperative gave a high grade, while the majority scored poorly.

Awat clarified that the dry run aimed to showcase the proposed routes and their impact but admitted it was not effective on the first day.

Following the lackluster results, Awat proposed not seeking approval from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) until the necessary adjustments are made based on the outcome of the dry run.

“Kailangan din ng ruta na mula sa Bayan-Government Center vice versa. Wala kasi yan sa pending route plan. At tanggalin na lang ang Canigaran route, dahil wala namang mga residente sa gawing kalagitnaan, maliban sa dulo,” he said.

He projected a timeframe of three to six months for implementing the amendments, emphasizing the importance of making practical and effective modifications.