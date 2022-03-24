Tropical cyclones are unlikely to form until the end of March, but a low-pressure area (LPA) that may develop along the intertropical convergence zone (ITZ) in Mindanao may influence some portions of the country, including Palawan.

“Hanggang sa matapos ang Marso, mababa ang chance na tayo ay magkaroon ng tropical cyclone, or bagyo. However, along the ITCZ na iiral sa mga susunod na araw, possible po na magkaroon tayo ng isang LPA at makaapekto sa ating mga kababayan hindi lang dito sa Mindanao, kundi maging sa Palawan and Visayas,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said Friday morning, warning residents to take extra precautions.

Meanwhile, the regional weather forecast said that due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, residents will experience today, March 25, partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, but will generally enjoy fair weather condition.

It added that light to moderate winds from the east will prevail over the same areas with slight to moderate seas.

“Mataas ang tsansa ng pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog pagsapit ng hapon hanggang sa gabi sa Ilocos Region, sa Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Quezon province, and even Palawan,” Estareja said.