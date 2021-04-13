LPA within PAR now a tropical depression

The low-pressure area (LPA) just outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression and is expected to enter PAR by Saturday, according to the official forecast Tuesday.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical depression was located at 1,640 kilometers east of Mindanao.

It has a maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 55 kph, and it is moving west northwest at 10kph.

“Ang nasabing low-pressure area ay nasa labas pa rin ng Philippine Area of Responsibility at hindi pa nakakaapekto sa ano man bahagi ng bansa,” he said.

Meanwhile, the easterlies wind or the warm air from the Pacific Ocean is directly affecting the large portion of the country, which brings humid temperature.

The Kalayaan island and city of Puerto Princesa will both experience a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

