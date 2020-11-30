LPA within PAR has low change of turning into tropical depression

According to weather specialist Sam Duran of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday, the LPA has entered the PAR on Sunday evening and was recently located at 890 kilometers of eastern Mindanao.

The state weather bureau said that the low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression and is not yet affecting any landmass of the country.

“Itong LPA ay hindi pa naman direktang nakakaapekto sa ano man parte ng ating bansa, sa ngayon ay mababa pa naman ang tiyansa na maging ganap na bagyo. Sa mga susunod na oras at araw, possible itong lumapit sa eastern Visayas na pwede magtala ng pag-ulan,” he said.

PAGASA added that the northeast monsoon or amihan is still affecting Northern and Central Luzon, while the tail-end of the frontal system is continuously bringing rains over the eastern section of southern Luzon.

Isolated thunderstorms can also be experienced over the province of Palawan. The Kalayaan islands are expected to observe a temperature level of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius while Puerto Princesa City is ranging from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA also released a gale warning over northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon due to the intensification of northeast monsoon that would be dangerous for fisherfolk and sea transportation.

