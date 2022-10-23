The state weather bureau is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) 790 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, which has the potential to develop into a tropical depression.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said it is within the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and is affecting a large portion of the country.

“Itong LPA ay may posibilidad na maging bagyo. Dalawa ang posibilidad ng track ng low pressure area–ang isa ay lalapit at maaaring tumbukin ang Eastern Visayas, at pangalawa, maaaring patungo sa Northern Luzon. Kapag panahon ng amihan, o ‘ber’ months, mataas ang tsansa na mag landfall ang mga bagyo,” Aurelio explained.

Northern Luzon is currently experiencing cold weather because of the northeast monsoon or amihan, he also added.

Today will be cloudy with light rain in the Babuyan Islands and Batanes, according to Aurelio, while the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience generally good weather.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected, on the other hand, in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Dahil sa lakas ng hangin, naglabas po ng gale warning in the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon. Sa mga nagbabalak pumalaot, huwag muna dahil sa may inaasahan tayo na matataas na alon,” he said.

About Post Author