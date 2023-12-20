The low-pressure area (LPA), which continues to bring rainfall, was last spotted at 3 a.m. today, December 20, approximately 185 kilometers south of Puerto Princesa City, according to the latest report from the state weather bureau.

PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said the combined effects of the LPA and shearline are causing rainfall not only in the city but in other parts of Southern Luzon, including Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Aurora.

A total of 62 families (244 people) have temporarily left their homes, according to an update from the Puerto Princesa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), under the direction of Earl Timbancaya.

Out of these, 59 families (comprising 235 individuals) were relocated from Barangay Luzviminda last evening. However, many have already gone back to their residences today. Meanwhile, 13 families are still sheltered at the mini city hall.

Two houses in the said barangay have been assessed as totally damaged, owned by David Banes and Delma Azel.

From Barangay San Miguel, three families (nine individuals) were also temporarily evacuated but have since returned to their homes.

An electrocution incident was also reported yesterday in Barangay Milagrosa, which prompted a quick response from KAAC, barangay officials, and Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco). However, there is no update on the identity or the current status of the affected individual.

The national road at Sitio Tagbarungis became blocked before 8 p.m. yesterday because the river’s water levels were on the rise. In the Tacduan vicinity, it was also impossible to traverse due to the increasing river waters, according to the CDRRMO report.

Flooding endured for several hours, leading to vehicles becoming stuck. However, by midnight, they became navigable for all vehicle types.

Heavy rains also caused flooding in certain barangays within the city, such as MP Road in Barangay San Miguel, where the floodwaters reached waist level. The water level receded around 1 a.m. this morning, December 20.

The CDRRMO said Purok Katiwasayan in Luzviminda was also flooded, with water levels reaching 5–6 meters high. The floodwaters receded around midnight.

Even the Zigzag 1 area experienced flooding due to the LPA, previously known as Tropical Storm Kabayan.

A power outage was recorded from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the CDRRMO report, affecting the Under Banga Sectionalizing Sta. Lourdes (Purok Centro, Matahimik, Magsasaka, Unang Lahi, Pagkakaisa, Ilang-Ilang, Sitio Pulang Lupa, Sitio Busngol, PASTODA, Ranchero to Rampano Sta. Lourdes, Portion of Sicsican, Don Eduardo Village, Removille).

Regarding the status of the seaport and airport, the CDRRMO reported that operations for most airlines remain normal, but flight 5J 639 of Cebu Pacific was diverted.