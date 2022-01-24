The state weather bureau said that the low-pressure area (LPA) remains less likely to develop into a storm, but will traverse the Visayas and Mindanao, said in a forecast on Monday morning.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that the LPA was located at 445 kilometers east of Surigao city, Surigao del Norte as of 3:00 am. The LPA will bring rains over a large part of Visayas and Mindanao landmass and is possible to result in a landslide or flooding, she added.

“Inaasahan natin na tatawid ito sa Visayas-Minadanao area at magdudulot ng pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao. Kaya pinapaalalahanan natin ang mga kababayan natin na diyan na mag-ingat at maging alerto sa mga posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” she said.

The whole of Luzon is expected to experience a fair-weather condition except on chances of scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated that there is no gale warning advisory raised over seaboards of the country. The water surrounding the province is moderate to rough sea levels.

“Kaya malayang makapapalaot ang mga kababayan natin mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Ngunit ibayong pag-iingat pa rin sapagkat lahat ng mga dagat-baybayin dito sa silangan at kanluran ng bansa—magiging katamtaman hanggang sa maalon lagay ng ating karagatan,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from east to northeast will prevail over the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao with moderate to rough seas resulting in 2.1 to 3.1-meter high. While the wind from the northeast that will prevail over Northern Luzon will be moderate to strong winds resulting to moderate to rough seas at 1.2 to 2.8-meters.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate winds from the northeast and will result in slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.5 meters.