The state meteorological agency is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that might enter today, November 1, or Tuesday but is unlikely to develop into a storm.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said Monday that the LPA was positioned 1,430 kilometers (km) east of Mindanao. Apart from the LPA, they are also monitoring two more weather systems inside PAR: the northeast monsoon and the shear line, traditionally the tail end of a frontal system.

The northeast monsoon, or amihan, is bringing chilly winds and sporadic precipitation to a vast area of Luzon, while the shear line affects Visayas and the northern portion of Mindanao. The shear line is the point at which winds from the northeast monsoon and easterlies converge.

“Dahil sa Amihan ay makararanas ng fair weather condition ang halos buong Luzon—dito lang sa southern portion ng Palawan, asahan na early this morning ay may thunderstorms na mararanasan. But then for the rest of Luzon asahan ang bahagyyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan,” he said.

PAGASA said no gale warnings were raised in any seaboards of the country.

The water surrounding the province is at the slight to moderate with wave height from 0.6 to 2.1-meter height.

“Sa ngayon ay wala tayong gale warning dahil hindi pa kalakasan ang ating Amihan o northeast monsoon,” he added.