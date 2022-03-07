The province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands will see cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the existing low-pressure area (LPA).

The LPA, which is unlikely to become a storm, was projected to be 100 kilometers east southeast of Davao City, Davao del Sur, according to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio in a forecast on Tuesday.

The northeast monsoon, also known as amihan, continues to prevail over the Luzon region.

According to the regional weather forecast, Visayas will also experience the same weather condition due to the LPA.

“Ito ay nananatiling mababa ang tiyansa na maging isang bagyo. Dahil sa epekto ng low-pressure area, malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ay makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan — sa araw na ito, dahil sa epekto ng low-pressure area, ang mga lalawigan ng Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Romblon, at Palawan, makararanas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat nap ag-ulan at thunderstorm,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory due to the intensified northeast monsoon. The affected seaboards are Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Aurora, where rough to very rough seas will be observed.

“Kaya paalala sa ating mga kababayan sa nabanggit na lugar na huwag muna pumalaot dahil sa inaasahan natin na matataas na alon. Ang taas ng alon ay inaasahan nating aabot ng 4.5 meters,” he said.

The light to moderate winds from the northeast to the north will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with slight to moderate seas.