The state weather bureau is monitoring a tropical depression outside the country’s boundary, but said it is not expected to enter the country’s territory.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the tropical depression outside PAR will move northward toward Japan.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area has emerged some 390 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

“Ito ay nanatili na mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo pero sa araw na ito at bukas, inaasahan natin itong magdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Southern Luzon at sa Visayas,” he said.

The moderate to strong winds from the south to southwest will prevail over the Visayas with moderate to rough seas at 1.2 to 2.6 meters.

The light to moderate winds from the southeast to east will prevail over Palawan, including Kalayaan islands and Occidental Mindoro, with slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.