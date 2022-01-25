The low-pressure area (LPA) that the state weather bureau is monitoring remains less likely to develop into a storm but will deliver rain to a significant portion of Visayas, Mindanao, the Bicol region, and Palawan in the next few days as it moves towards the Sulu Sea.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that the LPA was located around 3 a.m. in the vicinity of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

“Ayon din sa ating latest analysis, patuloy nitong tatahakin o tatwid sa Visayas and Mindanao area patungo sa Sulu Sea. Asahan na maaari rin ito magdulot ng pag-ulan sa mga susunod na araw dito sa area ng Palawan,” she said.

“Kaya pinapaalalahanan natin dito sa areas ng Visayas and Mindanao pati sa Bicol region at ilan pang bahagi ng Southern Luzon particular sa Palawan na mag-ingat at maging alerto sa mga posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Generally, fair weather will be experienced over the rest of the Luzon area, except for the Bicol region due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, she added. It will bring a cold breeze with chances of scattered light rain over large parts of Luzon.

PAGASA raised a gale warning advisory over the Batanes area, while the water surrounding the province is at a moderate level.

“Kung saan hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. And also, ibayong pag-iingat din sa mga kababayan natin na maglalayag sa kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon maging sa silangang bahagi ng ating bansa sapagka’t magiging katamtaman hanggang sa maalon ang ating mga karagatan,” she said.

Winds from the northeast will be moderate to strong over Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, accompanied by moderate to rough seas and 1.2 to 3.1-meter high waves. The wind from the southeast to the east with an intensity of moderate to strong will prevail over the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao areas with moderate seas of 1.2 to 2.8 meters.

While light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of the country, with slight to moderate sea levels of 0.6-2.5 meters.