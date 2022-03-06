A low-pressure area (LPA) is being monitored by the state weather bureau on Mindanao’s eastern side, but it is unlikely to develop into a storm.

The LPA was estimated to be 135 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and will deliver rainfall to Visayas and Mindanao, according to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

He said the LPA could stay long within Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Before it goes out, it will also bring scattered rains in other areas.

“Itong low-pressure area ay magtatagal, maaaring tatlong araw sa loob ng Philippine Area of Responsibility PAR bago ito lumabas sa ating PAR. Sa araw na ito, dahil sa low-pressure area, magiging maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Bicol region, Marinduque, at Romblon,” he said.

Meanwhile, due to easterly winds or localized thunderstorms, the province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainfall or thunderstorms, according to a regional weather forecast.

With mild to moderate waves, light to moderate winds from the northeast to north will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.