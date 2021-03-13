LPA spotted near Puerto Princesa

Rain showers are expected on Saturday as the center of low-pressure area (LPA) has been located at the southeastern part of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, according to the state weather bureau.

Weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA was estimated at 210 kilometers southeast of Puerto Princesa, as of 3:00 am.

The LPA remains to have a low chance of developing into a tropical storm, PAGASA added.

“Itong LPA ay mababa ang tiyansa na maging ganap na bagyo pero continuous monitoring tayo. Inaasahan natin na in the next two days ay maaari pa rin ‘yan makaapekto sa western side ng ating bansa,” she said in a forecast on Saturday.

The MIMAROPA region is expected to experience rain showers as the LPA is anticipated to reach the West Philippine Sea by Sunday. Meanwhile, northeast monsoon or amihan is still prevailing over extreme northern Luzon.

The Kalayaan Island will experience a temperature level of 25 to 29 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will expect 25 to 28 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

