The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the weather bureau was last observed at 3 a.m. today near the island town of Coron in northern Palawan.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday morning that it is still unlikely to develop into a storm.

Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to LPA.

“Ayon sa ating latest analysis ay posible na malusaw na lamang ngayong araw, ngunit ini-expect pa rin natin na magdudulot ito ng mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat sa malaking bahagi ng Southern Luzon,” she said.

The Visayas will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the southeast to south will prevail over Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with light to moderate seas.