[UPDATED] The state weather agency reported that cloudy skies and showers can be expected in all of Palawan after the low pressure area (LPA) made its way to the country’s borders last night.

“Pumasok na yong LPA na binabantayan natin ganap na alas otso kagabi at ito ay huling namataan sa layong 195 kilometers sa may timog ng Puerto Princesa. Dahil dito makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat kalat na pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Palawan, Visayas, at Mindanao, sa buong maghapon,” said PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo.

As a result of the LPA, cloudy skies with bouts of rain will persist throughout the day over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, he said.

Despite the LPA, the province was not placed under any gale warning.

Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jerry Alili reported this morning that work and classes in public and private offices and schools had been suspended due to threats of flood caused by due to persistent light to moderate rain.

Alili said that, with the exception of Brooke’s Point, no significant reports have been received regarding the effects of the adverse weather in other areas of Palawan.

“Work and class suspended in Brooke’s Point due to continuous light to moderate rain,” said Alili, adding evacuation is in progress in Brgy. Tubtub.

On the other hand, locals claim that there have been heavy downpours in addition to light and moderate rains.

“Heavy po ang ulan dito, hindi lang light to moderate, kagabi pa,” Jeral Gustilo Mening told Palawan News in a post Wednesday morning.

“Grabi po lakas ng ulan at hangin, baha kahit saan hindi po ulan lang,” Eden Sarino, another resident, said.

Earl Timbancaya, chief of the CDRRMO in Puerto Princesa City, stated that they are monitoring the weather but has not received any reports of a significant impact.

“Naka 24/7 monitoring kami, may prepositioned supplies. So far, wala naman significant na report,” he said, adding they’ve been on alert since before the New Year.

