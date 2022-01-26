The low-pressure area (LPA) that the state weather bureau is monitoring was last seen 190 kilometers south-southwest of Puerto Princesa City on Thursday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said it is moving westward and expected to leave the country’s boundaries today or Friday.

“Nananatiling mababa ang tiyansa na ito ay ganap na magiging bagyo, pero dahil sa LPA, inaasahan ngayong araw ang mga pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Southern Luzon,” he said.

Because of the LPA and the shear line, there will be chances of flooding and landslide in affected areas like Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Aurora, Quezon province, and Palawan.

Video from DOST-PAGASA

A regional forecast issued at 5 a.m. by PAGASA said the province, including Kalayaan Islands, will continue to experience rain and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The entire Visayas and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms and shear line.

Light to moderate winds from East to Southeast will prevail over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and from the East to Northeast over the Visayas with slight to moderate seas.