LPA recorded inside PAR, but has low chance of being a storm

The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and observed that it has a low chance of developing into a storm.

According to weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was estimated at 820 kilometers east of Davao City as of 3:00 in the morning.

“Sa ngayon ay mababa ang tiyansa na maging ganap na bagyo itong LPA pero hindi natin inaalis ang posibilidad. Kung magkataon man na ito ay ma-develop into bagyo ay magbibigay abiso naman ang PAGASA,” she said Thursday.

The LPA is expected to cross the center part of the country and rains will be expected in the next days.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting the Luzon area.

The Kalayaan Islands will experience a temperature level of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe a level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA also released a gale warning advisory for the seaboards of the northern and eastern parts of the country. The wave height could reach up to 4.5 meters high that are risky for sea transportation and small vessels.

