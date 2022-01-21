The state weather service reported Saturday that the low pressure area (LPA) it is observing was last spotted 1,435 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 a.m. Saturday and is likely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight or tomorrow morning.

Robb Gile, a weather specialist with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said that while the shallow weather disturbance is not currently affecting the entire country, its track or extension could bring rain showers within the next 24 hours in eastern Visayas and the eastern portion of Mindanao.

“Inaasahan naman natin na maliit ang tsansa na maging isang tropical depression itong low pressure area na binabantayan natin. Nevertheless, inaasahan nga natin na within the coming weeks, especially sa Monday and Wednesday period, dahil nga sa westward movement ng nasabing weather disturbance [ay] magiging maulan ang panahon, especially sa Central and southern portions ng ating bansa,” said Gile.

The shear line is weakening but it is still prevailing over the eastern section of Central Luzon, while the northeast monsoon is still affecting Northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon.

As of 5 a.m regional weather forecast, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of LPA. The rest of Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate to rough seas.

Gile said PAGASA’s gale warning is still raised over the coastal areas of Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, northern coast of Aurora, until Casiguran.

“Peligroso pa rin na pumalaot lalo na sa mga gumagamit ng small seacraft o maliliit na saksakyang pandagat dahil nananatiling maalon hanggang sa napakaalon ang mga karagatan at maaaring umabot hanggang 4.5 meters ang taas ng pag-alon,” he said.