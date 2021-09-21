A new low-pressure area (LPA) last seen over the coastal seas of Dumaran, Palawan, and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) would bring rain showers to MIMAROPA and Western Visayas, said Tuesday by the state weather bureau.

Ariel Rojas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “there will be occasional heavy rains, and floods and landslides are possible,”

The new LPA has a slim chance to develop into a tropical cyclone and may likely dissipate, he added. No weather disturbance is expected to affect the country in the next two to three days.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail over the entire archipelago.