Scattered rainfall can still be experienced across Palawan as the low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored by the state weather bureau moves out of the country’s area of responsibility through the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“Itong ating LPA na binabantayan kaninang alas tres ng hapon ay nasa boundary na ng ating area of responsibility, at nasa layong 165 kilometers southeast of Kalayaan Islands, kaya patuloy itong nagdudulot ng makulimlim na panahon na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog dyan sa Kalayaan Islands,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said Thursday in a 4 p.m. update.

“Dahil nga sa papalabas na LPA, sa ngayon ay wala naman na tayong inaasahan na bagyo na maaaring pumasok ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) over this weekend,” he added.

Ordinario said the whole country will be typhoon-free in the following weeks due to the prevailing northeast monsoon.

On Friday, January 28, Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, and Kalayaan Islands, will experience cloudy skies, rain showers, and thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have good weather with chances of light rains.