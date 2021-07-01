July 01, 2021

LPA off northern Luzon expected to dissipate

By Rachel Ganancial | July 1, 2021 at 10:00 am

Photo from http://bagong.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/

A low-pressure area (LPA) located east of northern Luzon is already inside Philippine territory but is also expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA was located at 1, 365 east of extreme northern Luzon.

“Sinasabi ng Japan Meteorological Agency na ito ay isang tropical depression na but then looking don sa mga cloud cluster nito na weak ‘yong convection. Base rin sa pinapakita ng models ay mababa nga ‘yong chance na ito ay maging isang tropical depression,” he said.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon or habagat continuously affects the extreme northern Luzon and the rest of the country will observe some rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA added that no gale warnings are released over any seaboards of the country as the southwest monsoon weakened its intensity. The waters surrounding the province are at slight to moderate conditions.

“Ang taas ng mga alon natin ay maaaring umabot sa dalawang metro kapag nagkakaroon tayo ng thunderstorms kaya pinag-iingat pa rin natin ang ating mga kababayan na nangingisda,” he added.

WP Post Author

Rachel Ganancial

is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

See author's posts

