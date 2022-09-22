- Advertisement by Google -

The low pressure area east of Central Luzon has developed into a tropical depression (TD) and was named, “Karding,” the weather bureau said Thursday.

In a bulletin at 11:19 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Karding” was last located 1,350 km. east of Central Luzon or 1,370 km. east of Northern Luzon.

“Karding” packed maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

No tropical cyclone wind signal was hoisted in any part of the country.

- Advertisement -

“Karding” may bring heavy rains over Northern and Central Luzon beginning late Saturday.

Isolated to scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

It is also likely to cause moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon beginning Sunday. Such conditions may be risky for those using small seacraft.

PAGASA forecast “Karding” to maintain its westward movement until it makes landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan on Sunday.

“Karding” is likely to remain as a TD, and is forecast to emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Monday. (PNA)

Berrrr… lumalamig na ba talaga ang panahon o nagpaparamdam lang ang 13 sangkap sarap ng Chowking SuperSangkap Halo-Halo? 🥶

Here’s Chowking Palawan Drive Thru on happyapp! Order your SuperSangkap Halo-Halo now!

https://happyappph.page.link/eMmv

About Post Author