The low pressure area monitored east of extreme northern Luzon has developed into a tropical depression and was named “Luis,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA said in its weather bulletin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 28.

According to PAGASA, the tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and a central pressure of 1002 hPa moving north northwestward at 25 km/h with strong winds extending outwards up to 290 km from the center.

The bureau also said that the weather disturbance is unlikely to directly affect the country’s weather conditions, causing no tropical cyclone wind signal to be hoisted in any part of the country.

However, the southwest monsoon, or habagat, is expected to cause rain over the western section of Southern Luzon, Eastern and Western Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

Luis is forecasted to intensify into a tropical storm tonight or tomorrow morning and is expected to further intensify while moving over the sea east of the Ryukyu Islands outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

