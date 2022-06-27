The low pressure area (LPA) within the country’s area of responsibility, which was observed 305 kilometers west of Dagupan City or near the West Philippine Sea, will likely become a storm, according to the national weather bureau.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Tuesday that the southwest monsoon is also prevailing, and will continue to bring cloudy skies and scattered rains across a large portion of the country.

“Yong habagat, o tinatawag natin na southwest monsoon, ay naaapektuhan ang kanlurang bahagi ng Visayas at kanlurang bahagi ng Mindanao,” PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Tuesday morning.

Aurelio said they expect the LPA to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday or Thursday. “Yong LPA ay may posibilidad na maging bagyo.”

PAGASA’s regional services division also reported that the entire Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA and southwest monsoon.

Light to moderate winds from the southwest to southeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.