The development of a low-pressure area (LPA) or tropical cyclone is less likely to happen in the next three to five days within and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), said the state weather bureau on Saturday’s forecast.

Robb Gile, weather specialist, said that the northeast monsoon and easterlies are the two major weather systems continuously prevailing over parts of the country.

The northeast monsoon or amihan has slightly weakened, but still prevails over the Northern Luzon area, while the easterlies wind continues to bring isolated localized thunderstorms.

“Sa pangkalahatan, sa buong bansa, maganda ang panahon,” he said.

The gale warning advisory is still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte due to the northeast monsoon.

There is moderate to rough sea condition along the remaining coastlines of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, as well as eastern waters off the coasts of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Bagama’t walang gale warning sa mga nasabing lugar, ibayong pag-iingat sana ang pairalin ng ating mga kababayan na papalaot lalo kung gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Kung makakaiwas sana pagpalaot ngayong araw, huwag na sana pumalaot upang makaiwas sa anomang disgrasya sa gitna ng karagatan,” he added.