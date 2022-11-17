Rain is falling over Palawan, certain parts of Mindanao, the Visayas, and the Bicol Region as a result of the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) that is entrenched within the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

According to PAGASA weather forecaster Daniel James Villamil, the LPA has left the country’s area of responsibility as of 3 a.m. this morning, November 17. It was last spotted 200 kilometers south of General Santos City.

“Nasa labas na ito ng ating Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at nakapaloob ito sa ITCZ. Maliit pa rin yong tsansa ng nasabing LPA na maging isang ganap na bagyo sa susunod na 24 oras. Kahit nasa labas na ito ng ating PAR–nandito ito sa boundary ng ating PAR line–ay may kalapitan pa rin ito sa kalupaan ng Mindanao,” he said.

“Kaya asahan natin na for the next 24 hours, ang pinagsamang epekto nitong ITCZ at itong trough o extension area ng LPA ay magdadala ng maulap na kalangitan sa na may mga kalat kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat sa bahagi ng buong Mindanao, dito na rin sa Palawan, at sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas, at sa Bicol Region,” Villamil added.

The shearline, on the other hand, will cause cloud skies with thunderstorms in mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon.

According to satellite images, thin clouds are still dominating in the Bicol Region and other areas of eastern Visayas. However, it is anticipated that before lunchtime, these clouds will thicken and cause rain to fall all day.

Metro Manila will have fair weather, except for chances of isolated rain showers or localized thunderstorms.

