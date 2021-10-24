The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) located at the town of San Vicente in Palawan, likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, said in a forecast on Sunday morning.

According to Ezra Bulquerin, weather specialist, the LPA will be named ‘Odette’ once it develops into a storm. It will move westward of Luzon.

“Itong low-pressure na ito ang nagdadala ng makulimlim na panahon na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat, pagkulog. Iyong malalakas na pag-ulan diyan sa Visayas at MIMAROPA,” he said.

Aside from LPA, it is also monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 1,580 km east of Visayas. It will remain at the boundary of PAR within the next five days.

- Advertisement -

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over the waters of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan islands. The sea condition is at a moderate to rough level.

While the waters over other parts of the country are going to be in slight to moderate conditions.