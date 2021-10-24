The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) located at the town of San Vicente in Palawan, likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, said in a forecast on Sunday morning.
According to Ezra Bulquerin, weather specialist, the LPA will be named ‘Odette’ once it develops into a storm. It will move westward of Luzon.
“Itong low-pressure na ito ang nagdadala ng makulimlim na panahon na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat, pagkulog. Iyong malalakas na pag-ulan diyan sa Visayas at MIMAROPA,” he said.
Aside from LPA, it is also monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 1,580 km east of Visayas. It will remain at the boundary of PAR within the next five days.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning over the waters of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan islands. The sea condition is at a moderate to rough level.
While the waters over other parts of the country are going to be in slight to moderate conditions.