LPA in Luzon now a tropical storm

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather observer Ariel Rojas said that it is expected to move westward to west northwestward on Friday night and turn northward on Saturday then northwestward on Sunday.

The low-pressure area (LPA) affecting northern Luzon intensified into a tropical storm Julian on Friday, according to the state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather observer Ariel Rojas said that it is expected to move westward to west northwestward on Friday night and turn northward on Saturday then northwestward on Sunday.

“Makikita na ang trough o extension ni Julian ay nagdudulot ng pag-ulan sa silangan ng central at southern Luzon. Patuloy na umiiral ang southwest monsoon dito sa Luzon at Visayas area,” he said.

As of 4:00pm, Julian was recently located at 880 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

The sustaining winds is at 65 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness at 80 kph.

PAGASA said that the tropical storm is not expected to intensify the southwest monsoon.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.