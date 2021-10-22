The state weather bureau is monitoring three weather systems, including a low-pressure area (LPA) nested in an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), which has a lower probability of developing into a storm in the next 24 hours.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said Friday morning that the LPA was positioned 525 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Even though the LPA has a low probability of developing into a storm, it is conceivable for it to pass across the Visayas and Mindanao regions until it reaches the Sulu Sea and Palawan area.

On Monday, October 25, the LPA is expected to be in the West Philippine Sea and moving away from the country’s landmass.

“Itong low-pressure area, within the next 24 hours ay mababa ang tiyansa na maging isang bagyo. Subalit, nakikita natin na in the coming days ay westward ang movement nito so papalapit ito sa ating bansa—patuloy natin ito mino-monitor dahil ito’y magpapaulan sa malaking bahagi ng southern Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao over the weekend,” he said.

Aside from the LPA, the weather bureau is monitoring the ITCZ or the convergence of the wind from the northern and southern hemispheres.

The ITCZ is bringing cloudy skies and rain showers, while the northeasterly surface wind flow is bringing scattered rains over extreme northern Luzon.

The rest of the Luzon area will expect fair weather conditions for most of the day from morning to noontime, cloudy skies and localized thunderstorms are expected by afternoon to evening.

Due to northeasterly surface wind flow, the gale warning is raised over Batanes, the northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan islands, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte. The wave height may reach up to 4.5 meters.

Other waters of the country will have slight to moderate sea conditions with a wave height of 0.6 to 2.5 meters.