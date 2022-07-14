- Advertisement by Google -

The low-pressure area (LPA) spotted near Batanes Islands is moving away from the Philippine territory and is no longer expected to intensify into a storm. But weather authorities also said that while its intensity has decreased, it will continue to affect the weather due to its interaction with the southwest monsoon.

Weather expert Grace Castañeda said LPA was last estimated at 185 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

“Ngunit ngayong araw ay nakikita natin na makakaranas pa rin ng mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat ang mga kababayan natin sa Northern at Central Luzon– Para sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, ini-expect natin na magiging bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap ang kalangitan at meron tayong tiyansa ng isolated na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat,” she said.

Isolated rains may cause flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and near water bodies. The weather bureau also released a flood advisory over rivers and tributaries in Palawan, which might be affected by existing LPA and the effect of the southwest monsoon.

