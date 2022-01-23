The monitored low-pressure area entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning at 965 kilometers east of Mindanao and remains less likely to develop into a storm, said the state weather bureau.

Samuel Duran, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said that the trough or extension of the LPA is now affecting the eastern Visayas and Mindanao.

“Itong LPA sa ngayon ay mababa pa rin ang tiyansa na maging bagyo at maaaring tumawid dito sa Mindanao area na maaaring magdala ng mga pag-ulan sa mga susunod pa na araw,” he said.

WATCH HERE: Public Weather Forecast Issued at 4:00 AM January 23, 2022

The northeast monsoon or amihan is still prevailing over Northern and Central Luzon areas, he added.

PAGASA said that no gale warning advisory was raised over the seaboards of the country but the waters over northern Luzon and the eastern part of the country are moderate to rough seas level.

“Bagama’t katamtaman hanggang sa maalon ay pautuloy pa rin natin pinag-iingat ang mga kababayan natin lalong-lalo na diyan sa may eastern section ng Visayas at Mindanao. Dahil sa may approaching tayo na low-pressure area na posibleng magdulot ng napakaalong karagatan,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds from northeast to the north will prevail over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao with moderate to rough seas resulting in 2.1 to 3.1 meters. While moderate winds from east to southeast will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon with moderate seas into 1.2 to 2.5 meters.

Light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas resulting in 0.6 to 2.5-meter high, PAGASA added.