LPA forms within weather system

A low-pressure area (LPA) has developed within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), but it has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the state weather bureau said in a forecast on Wednesday.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 3:00 am, the LPA was located at 495 kilometers east of Davao city.

It is expected to move slowly towards Mindanao within 48 hours before dissipating.

“Patuloy ang epekto ng mainit na easterlies sa Luzon and Visayas habang mayroon pa rin pag-ulan sa Mindanao dulot ng Intertropical Convergence Zone o ITCZ. Samantala, may nabuo naman na low-pressure area somewhere along the ITCZ, dito sa silangan ng Mindanao,” he said.

The Bicol and MIMAROPA region will have partly cloudy with times of cloudy skies and rain due to localized thunderstorms is possible to experience.

Local weather chief Sonny Pajarilla previously explained that convergence of winds from the southern and northern hemispheres happened if there is a presence of ITCZ.

Kalayaan Island will experience a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

There is no gale warning released over the seaboards of the country for the next three days and the sea condition will be at a slight to moderate level.

“Pinag-iingat lang tayo kapag may thunderstorm, minsan nagiging masungit agad ang pag-alon,” he said.

