LPA forms inside Philippine territory

The state weather bureau said the low-pressure area (LPA) that has developed inside the country has a low chance of becoming a tropical depression but rain showers are expected in majority of the country’s land mass.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA was recently located at 800 kilometers southeast of General Santos City.

“Nananatili pa rin na mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo ang low-pressure area pero asahan natin na pag-ulan ang ating makikita, maulap na kalangitan na may mga pag-ulan ang mararanasa sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said in a forecast on Friday.

MIMAROPA region would experience cloudy skies with scattered rains on Friday due to LPA, PAGASA added.

The Kalayaan island will observe a temperature level of 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa has 26 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan has weakened and affects the extreme northern Luzon.

