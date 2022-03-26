The low pressure area (LPA) that was spotted Saturday night along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) east of Davao City would traverse through Visayas, Palawan, and Mindanao within 48 hours, but it is less likely to become a tropical depression.

“Huling namataan ang LPA 200 kilometers sa silangan ng Davao City as of 3 a.m. Mababa ang tsansa na itong LPA ay maging isang [malakas na] bagyo, subalit nakikita natin na hanggang sa Martes (March 29), may mga pag-ulan pa rin na mararanasan dulot ng LPA at ITCZ dito sa Visayas, Palawan, and Mindanao,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja said Sunday morning in a forecast.

“Nakikita natin, possible itong tumawid within 24 hours sa Mindanao, at lalabas dito sa may parteng Zambaoanga Peninsula, then pagsapit ng Lunes ay maaaring nasa may Sulu Sea na ito papalapit sa mainland Palawan, at pagsapit ng Tuesday ay nasa may West Philippine Sea na ito papalabas ating bansa,” he added.

Estareja said residents in mainland Palawan can expect cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rains that can cause flooding and landslides. The rest of Luzon will generally have fair weather.

The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property, he said.