LPA expected to dissipate in 24 hours – PAGASA

The low pressure area (LPA) is expected to dissipate in the next 24 hours, but cloudy skies will still prevail over the entire MIMAROPA region, according to the state weather bureau Tuesday.

Weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the LPA was located at 105 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains, lightning, and thunderstorm will be expected in MIMAROPA region due to LPA.

The Kalayaan island will experience a temperature level of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius and the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 24 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is still affecting the northern Luzon and will prevail over the large mass of Luzon in the next two to three days.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over extreme northern Luzon including seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan islands, where the wave height might reach up to 4.5-meter high.

“Mataas ang ating gale warning sa extreme northern Luzon, ibig sabihin niyan ay maaaring makaranas ng matataas na alon at delikado maglayag ang maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

