The state weather bureau reported this morning that southern Palawan might still be affected by the low pressure area.

The entire Visayas, Palawan, Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro are expected to have cloudy skies with intermittent rain showers and thunderstorms, due to the low pressure area (LPA) and a shear line.

Moderate to strong winds from the east and northeast are anticipated over the Visayas, Palawan (including the Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro, likely leading to moderate to rough sea conditions.

The LPA, still within the country’s area of responsibility, is currently located approximately 290 kilometers west-southwest of Zamboanga City in Mindanao. This weather system, formerly known as Tropical Storm Kabayaan, weakened into a LPA around 2:30 p.m. yesterday, December 18.

This morning, December 19, weather specialist Obet Badrina announced that, according to the most recent data from PAGASA, the likelihood of this weather system escalating back into a fully formed storm is quite low.

“Subalit patuloy itong imomonitor sa mga susunod na araw. Base rin po sa ating mga latest na datos, posible na paglihis nitong low pressure area (LPA), ay dito naman sa may bahagi ng Palawan, particular na sa mga southern part ng Palawan,” Badrina said.

Ayon pa rin kay Badrina, malaki ang tsansa na magkaroon ng mga pag-ulan sa Mimaropa, bahagi ng Bicol Region, at ilang bahagi ng Calabarzon dulot pa rin ng mga kaulapan na dala ng shearline.

“Inaasahan din natin na lalapit sa bahagi ng Palawan yong LPA na maaaring magdala ng mga pag-ulan,” he said.

He also reported that the northeast monsoon will continue to bring light rain, particularly to the Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions, while the shear line, or the cold northeast monsoon winds, and the easterlies, which are winds originating from the Pacific Ocean, are expected to continue bringing rain to parts of the Bicol Region.

Metro Manila, along with the larger Luzon area, is set to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, according to the latest weather forecasts. The prevailing conditions are attributed to the influence of the Northeast Monsoon, which, however, is not expected to cause any significant impact on these regions.

Residents and maritime operators in Extreme Northern Luzon are advised to brace for strong winds blowing from the northeast. These conditions are expected to generate rough coastal waters, with wave heights ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 meters, posing challenges for small vessels.

The regions of Visayas, the remaining parts of Luzon, and the eastern section of Mindanao are forecast to face moderate to strong winds, primarily originating from the east to northeast. These winds are likely to cause moderate to rough sea conditions, with wave heights estimated to be between 1.2 to 4.5 meters, necessitating caution among seafarers.

The rest of Mindanao will experience lighter to moderate winds coming from the east. The coastal waters in these areas are anticipated to be slight to moderate, with wave heights ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters, offering safer conditions for maritime activities.