LPA expected to bring rain showers over Palawan, Mindanao area

The state weather bureau said that the existing low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to bring rain showers over the province of Palawan and Mindanao area, said in a forecast on Friday.

According to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was recently located at 60 kilometers northeast of Zamboanga city and less likely to develop into a storm.

“Ang LPA ay bahagyang kumilos pakanluran, ngayon ay medyo malapit na sa Zamboanga Peninsula. Sa kasalukuyan, as of 3:00 ng madaling araw, ang layo ng low-pressure area ay nasa layong 60 kilometers northeast ng Zamboanga city. Nananatili pa rin na mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo ang low-pressure area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the easterlies or the warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean is continuously affecting the Luzon and Visayas areas. This results to humid temperature over the said areas.

“Dahil sa low-pressure area, ang Palawan kasama ang Kalayaan Islands ay makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm,” he said.

The Kalayaan Islands and the city of Puerto Princesa will both experience a temperature level of 26 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

