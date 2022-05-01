The low-pressure area (LPA) being watched by the state weather bureau is less likely to develop into a storm but is still projected to bring precipitation to Mindanao.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday that the LPA was estimated at 40 kilometers south southwest of General Santos City.

“Itong low-pressure area ay inaasahan na kikilos pakanluran at maaari itong lumabas ng PAR sa darating na Martes o sa Miyerkules,” he said.

On the other hand, the regional forecast stated that Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands) will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

Aside from LPA, other weather systems affecting different parts of the country are the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) over Mindanao and frontal system in extreme Northern Luzon.

PAGASA did not raise any gale warning over seaboards of the country but advised public to remain cautious over extreme Northern Luzon due to moderate to rough condition.

“Kaya paalala sa ating mga kababayan sa Batanes at Babuyan, itont baybaying dagat ay magiging katamtaman hanggang sa maalon. Samantala, sa nalalabing baybaying-dagat sa ating bansa ay magiging banayad hanggang sa katamtaman ang pag-alon,” he said.

Light to moderate winds from the East to Southeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.